Cottages Approved In Central Business District

Fairhope, Alabama
|Site east of post office
PORTICO PROJECT PLAN AMENDMENT
The city council approved the request to add more residential space to the already-approved Portico project in the central business district, just east of the post office on Fairhope Avenue. (Councilman Boone was absent and Brown abstained.)
The original plan for seven, two story buildings containing 33 residential with 23 commercial units was changed to 12 cottages, 4 town homes, and two 3 story buildings with a mixture of commercial and residential.
Overall residential square footage was increased from 49K to 66K square feet and commercial decreased from 28K to 21K.
One mixed-use building has already been constructed.
BUSINESSES TO BE ALLOWED IN COTTAGES
The council included a stipulation added by the planning commission allowing business use of the 12 cottages, at future owner's discretion.
City planning staff initially opposed the change, but came to approve with the added stipulation allowing businesses in the cottages.
Owners sought the change due to changing market conditions.
|New site plan.
|Original 2017 plan.
