Fairhope Fireworks Tradition Ending

Fairhope, Alabama
|New Years celebration last year.
|Previous fireworks show.
|Previous July 4th show.
VOLUNTEER FIREMEN NO LONGER INVOLVED
Because of a new state law enacted in 2018, now only licensed technicians are permitted to shoot fireworks for traditional city shows like New Years Eve and July 4th; it may take up to three years for volunteer firemen here to become certified to operate the equipment again.
Community Affair Director Jessica Walker informed the city council the state's fire marshal provided names of two properly licensed companies who could take over the shows; only one, Pyrotechnico, meets city insurance requirements though ($1 million liability).
In past years cost was only $4K for New Years (no labor costs); but Pyrotechnico will charge $10.4K this year to stage the show.
Walker said the mayor/city council has decided to plan as if all upcoming seasonal events would be held as usual (subject to covid-caused changes) ... and the city is "under the gun" now to make arrangements in time. She is trying to book a band for the event as well.
Downtown streets are usually closed off to watch the "ball drop" at midnight; no mention has been made yet about how this year's event may be modified during the pandemic.
FIREMEN NEED TRAINING
It could take three years for city employees (firemen) to become qualified/licensed according to the state fire marshal; they must train at six separate events to become licensed by the state.
A resolution will be considered at Monday's council meeting to approve the additional cost for the event.
|New State Law.
|Proposed Company.
No comments:
Post a Comment