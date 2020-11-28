Mini Cell Towers Coming To Fairhope Avenue?

Fairhope, Alabama
|Mini cell antenna example.
CELLULAR PHONE SERVICE AFFECTED BE HURRICANE
AT&T is proposing installing two mini cell phone towers (like the one pictured above at the pier) along Fairhope Avenue in the vicinity of the courthouse and near Walmart to improve service in the area after equipment in the area was severely damaged by hurricane Sally (their main antenna atop the water tank was destroyed).
Several thousand feet of overhead/underground copper wire/cable is to be replaced with fiber optic as well.
|Temporary antenna now at courthouse.
|Water tank antenna damaged by Sally.
