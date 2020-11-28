Search This Blog

Translate

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Mini Cell Towers Coming To Fairhope Avenue?

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Mini cell antenna example.

CELLULAR PHONE SERVICE AFFECTED BE HURRICANE

AT&T is proposing installing two mini cell phone towers (like the one pictured above at the pier) along Fairhope Avenue in the vicinity of the courthouse and near Walmart to improve service in the area after equipment in the area was severely damaged by hurricane Sally (their main antenna atop the water tank was destroyed).

Several thousand feet of overhead/underground copper wire/cable is to be replaced with fiber optic as well.

 

Temporary antenna now at courthouse.


Water tank antenna damaged by Sally.


at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)