Municipal Pier and Marina Damaged By Storms

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope pier marina.
PIER CLOSED AFTER DARK
Hurricane Zeta's storm surge caused significant damage to the main pier and adjacent public marina.
Electric power and sewer service to the pier were knocked out and several boats in the marina sunk; new electrical service to the docks that had just been installed earlier this year was severely damaged.
A federal disaster has not yet been declared yet for Alabama: FEMA will not reimburse repair cost without one. (Apparently all damage was done by Zeta, none by Sally.)
The marina is usually managed by the adjacent restaurant business, per lease agreement with the city (the restaurant closed last spring).
|New electrical service to docks damaged.
1 comment:
Wondr what is holding up Trump declaring disaster? Mad at Guv. Mee Maw maybe?
