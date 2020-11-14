New Shopping Center Gets Preliminary Approval

Fairhope, Alabama
The planning commission gave preliminary approval to the Planters Pointe Shopping Center located on the northwest corner of the highway 181/104 intersection, outside of city limits in un-zoned Baldwin County planning District 17 -- but within the city's extra-territorial planning jurisdiction.
The proposed 15-unit multiple occupancy development will be comprised of a grocery store (possibly Publix) and 14 other retail units; maximum building height is 35'. Property is owned by BYC, LLC (Del A. Corte agent); Thompson Engineering is the project's engineer.
GREEN SPACE WAIVER DENIED
The applicant had asked for a waiver so that part of the Hwy 181 right of way could be used for the required 2.1 acres of green space, but that was denied by the commission because the necessary "hardship" was not proven.
Connecting sidewalks are to be provided within the interior of the project -- not along the highways.
422 parking spaces are planned.
INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS COMING
Widening of Highway 181 to four lanes and improvements to the chronically-congested Hwy 104 intersection are supposed to be completed by the end of next year, according to ALDOT.
A USA medical/surgical center facility is planned diagonally across the intersection as well.
