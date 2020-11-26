Search This Blog

Thursday, November 26, 2020

New Shopping Center Proposed On South Side Too

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


OLD BATTLES ROAD

The Lagniappe newspaper is reporting a new shopping center is being proposed on US 98 at Old Battles Road, but no mention has been made of it yet at city planning commission meetings. 

Atlanta-based property management company Atlantic Retail has the drawing above posted to its website.

Lagniappe says the anchor store will be a Publix.

Apparently the proposal is in its very early stages; still has to go through the full planning approval process. The site is outside of city limits but within the city's planning jurisdiction.

