New Shopping Center Proposed On South Side Too

Fairhope, Alabama
OLD BATTLES ROAD
The Lagniappe newspaper is reporting a new shopping center is being proposed on US 98 at Old Battles Road, but no mention has been made of it yet at city planning commission meetings.
Atlanta-based property management company Atlantic Retail has the drawing above posted to its website.
Lagniappe says the anchor store will be a Publix.
Apparently the proposal is in its very early stages; still has to go through the full planning approval process. The site is outside of city limits but within the city's planning jurisdiction.
