Obstructed Sidewalk Could Be Widened

Fairhope, Alabama
|Narrow sidewalk.
NEW HANDICAPPED RAMPS A PROBLEM
Councilman Brown said the city's Bike and Pedestrian Committee wanted feedback from the city council about what could be done about new ramps installed by the property owner in the 400 block of Fairhope Avenue last spring that extend way out onto the sidewalk (the former Andres Wine building).
Brown: "Do you think it is appropriate as is? Or need to put in a jut-out (widen)?"
Councilman Burrell replied he hated losing parking spaces downtown ... but did not like the ramps way out in the sidewalk either.
Burrell: "A handicapped person ... trying to get down that sidewalk ... would have a problem there." He suggested compact car or golf cart parking spaces on the street may allow for the sidewalk to be widened.
Councilman Boone agreed something needed to be done: "I didn't like it from the start."
Burrell questioned how the need for ramps in the downtown would be addressed in the future in other places downtown ... and was told by building official Cortinas "going forward ... we'll try to address it in the confines" of buildings instead. He said this site had special limitations that would have resulted in loss of half of the interior space had the ramps been put inside.
Federal ADA regulations require that handicapped access be implemented when buildings are substantially remodeled.
Fairhope Avenue Properties, LLP is the owner of the property. A consignment clothing shop and postal shipping/printing service occupy two of the storefronts; a third space is still vacant.
|Compact car parking proposed.
