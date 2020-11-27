Retirement Community Planned For North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama
|Site plan.
|Elevation of main building.
|North Greeno Road site.
'THE RESERVE AT FAIRHOPE' PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT
A 148 unit senior citizen housing project is being proposed for the southwest corner of the intersection of Volanta Avenue and Greeno Road consisting of 84 independent-living units, 32 assisted-living and 32 memory-care units. Twenty independent-living duplexes are also proposed.
Dominion Senior Living is the developer; they operate similar communities in Tennessee, Kentucky, and South Carolina.
1 comment:
Looks like a good project. Better than another fast food alley there like some of the property owners there want.
