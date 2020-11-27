Search This Blog

Friday, November 27, 2020

Retirement Community Planned For North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Site plan.

Elevation of main building.

North Greeno Road site.


'THE RESERVE AT FAIRHOPE' PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

A 148 unit senior citizen housing project is being proposed for the southwest corner of the intersection of Volanta Avenue and Greeno Road consisting of 84 independent-living units, 32 assisted-living and 32 memory-care units. Twenty independent-living duplexes are also proposed.

Dominion Senior Living is the developer; they operate similar communities in Tennessee, Kentucky, and South Carolina.




Anonymous said...

Looks like a good project. Better than another fast food alley there like some of the property owners there want.

Friday, November 27, 2020

