Another Historic Fairhope Home Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama
|Before demolition.
|After demolition.
CITY'S BAYFRONT HISTORIC DISTRICT
A familiar old home at 114 N. Bayview St. that was constructed in 1931 has been demolished.
The property is currently owned by Robert Comstock of Barboursville, Virginia and zoned R-2, according to public records.
The city's Historic Preservation Committee was formed 10 years ago to develop ways to help preserve historic properties, but city leaders have failed to adopt any of their recommendations so far.
Current members are: Jill Godard (Chairman), Gary Gover, Jim Huggins, Mara Hunter , Cooper Norman, Skip Jones, Andrew Ousley. They meet monthly at the Museum of History.
|Bayfront historic district.
3 comments:
Why in the world would somebody not appreciate this home? There are interior pictures online where it was last sold in 2004 and the interior was not decayed or anything. Things like this are a good reason for historic preservation regulations and I'm all in favor of freedom for homeowners but this is a travesty to do this and never be able to get it back. Even if there were structural issues or termite damage it would have been worth it to repair and restore. Maybe there is more to this story.
If I'm reading the public records of the sale correctly, this property was sold in 2019 for $625,000 and the council granted some sort of variance for it in March of this year. Fairhope has long been ruined by this sort of thing. Shouldn't be surprised.
Felix Bean
Perhaps the commission should be disbanded if the city doesn't take their recommendations. I suppose we can point the finger directly to the City Council.
