Big Apartment Project Proposed On South Side

Fairhope, Alabama
|Called 'Carmel Park Flats'
|Proposed site.
EAST TWIN BEECH ROAD
Property owners are proposing a 242 unit complex on the south side of Twin Beech Road (CR 44) just west of Thompson Hall Road in the un-zoned county, outside of city limits; but since it is within the city's extra-territorial jurisdiction, a MOP review by the city will be required by the planning commission (multi-occupancy project).
Because of other new development in the area (ie. Dollar Store, new subdivisions), additional traffic studies are being requested by planning staff to determine needs for turning lanes in/out of the project ... and other possible improvements for intersections in the area (at CR 13, Boothe Road, Hwy 181).
IN UNZONED BALDWIN COUNTY PLANNING DISTRICT 17
The property is outside of city limits (city limits shown in green on map below) in county planning district 17, where land use zoning has never been adopted by the residents there: just about anything is permitted if all other applicable building regulations are followed.
Current property owner is Mathew Malone, according to county land records (within the Single Tax Colony).
|City limits in green.
|Site proposed.
5 comments:
" since it is within the city's extra-territorial jurisdiction, a MOP review by the city will be required by the planning commission (multi-occupancy project)."
The City Planning Commission should make every endeavor to attempt to prohibit this dense population blight from ever becoming reality.
Great news just what the area needs . Can we put the new sewer plant next door .
You communists still do not seem to understand to concept of private property rights!
A wide chasm separates communism and irresponsible growth. For the most part, owners should enjoy broad rights in developing their land, but we all use the infrastructure paid for by the broader community. Rights come with obligations, and recognizing this dynamic is very American. Labeling those who disagree as "communists," on the other hand, is right out of the communist playbook.
Well said comrade!
Post a Comment