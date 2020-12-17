Church Street Utility Upgrade Progress Report

Fairhope, Alabama
|Pipes in civic center parking lot.
SLOW PROGRESS
The $5.1 million utility/drainage upgrade on Church Street has been proceeding at a snails pace so far but city officials expect the contractor (Asphalt Services) will shift into a higher gear after Jan. 1st.
The sewage collection pipe under the road will be enlarged, gas and water lines upgraded too, and storm water drainage issues addressed from Oak Street to Fels Avenue.
The city council awarded the contract last May; the covid-19 pandemic may be responsible for the delay.
