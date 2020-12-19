Search This Blog

Saturday, December 19, 2020

Covid-19 Closes Fairhope Library Again

Fairhope, Alabama 

 



LIBRARIAN TESTED POSITIVE

The library closed Friday afternoon after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a sign posted on the door. 

The building will remain closed until December 28; patrons who were there recently should contact their own physicians about the need for getting tested themselves, according to a post on the library's Facebook page.

The library had to close for a while last spring during the first wave of the disease.

