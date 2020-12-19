Covid-19 Closes Fairhope Library Again

Fairhope, Alabama
LIBRARIAN TESTED POSITIVE
The library closed Friday afternoon after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a sign posted on the door.
The building will remain closed until December 28; patrons who were there recently should contact their own physicians about the need for getting tested themselves, according to a post on the library's Facebook page.
The library had to close for a while last spring during the first wave of the disease.
