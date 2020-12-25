Hurricane Sally Cleanup Cost Over $8 Million

Fairhope, Alabama
|CR 34 debris pile gone today.
|CR 34 pile on October 25th.
WINDING UP AFTER HOLIDAYS
Mayor Sullivan reported the final cost of removing debris from the city's streets will be about $8 million. After being reimbursed by FEMA the city's share should be around $850K, according to earlier estimates.
She said 548K cubic yards of vegetative ... and 6.8K of constriction/demolition type debris was removed by removal contractor Crowder Gulf.
The city had a $7 million emergency reserve fund before the storm ... and subsequently secured another $5 million line of credit in case of "cash flow issues" during the cleanup. (Federal reimbursement depends on Congressional budget matters, which are not always timely.)
The contractor should be finishing up after the holidays; their tree grinder and debris pile on CR 34 are already gone.
(The cost of the repair of other damaged city property was not mentioned. Insurance deductibles are not re-imbursable by FEMA.)
FLY CREEK CLEANUP STILL UNRESOLVED
Who will be responsible for the cost of the cleanup of Fly Creek is still being resolved, according to councilman Conyers.
ZETA NOT INCLUDED
Since hurricane Zeta (three weeks after Sally) was not officially declared a federal disaster in Baldwin County, there will be no reimbursement for damages (mostly to pier/waterfront, estimated $300K)
