Knoll Park's Different Look After Sally

Fairhope, Alabama
|After hurricane Sally.
|Before hurricane Sally.
NATURE'S WAY
By our count, twenty two trees in Knoll Park were knocked downed by hurricane Sally on September 11th, including several big-diameter heritage trees (notably the familiar live oak on the corner).
About half were some type of pine and half hardwoods, some not native to longleaf pine forests.
Many stumps remain, but others have been removed completely.
RESTORATION PROJECT TO CONTINUE
According to the Knoll Park Restoration Project's Patrick Waldrop, the loss of
trees is not necessarily a bad thing since it will let in more light for next generation pines and wildflowers growing beneath.
In fact, he told the Times another controlled burn will not be necessary next spring because of the beneficial effects of the storm.
Many of the trees that fell had rotten trunks or limbs, we observed after the storm (including the big corner oak).
The park's restoration project began in 2007 (click); before that the park had various degrees of landscaping over the years (azaleas, dogwoods, etc.).
|New long leaf pines growing now.
|September 11, 2020
