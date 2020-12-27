Library Has A Mold Problem Too

Fairhope, Alabama
HURRICANE SALLY'S FAULT
The library is scheduled to reopen Monday after being closed for ten days due to a staff member testing positive for covid-19, but has another problem to deal with: remediation of mold.
Pure Maintenance of Alabama was awarded the remediation/clean-up contract for $16.8K by the city council on Dec. 23rd; no timeline was mentioned.
Public works director Johnson said the hurricane's "wind-driven rain" penetrated into some ceiling areas ... and the following two days without electricity (air conditioning) exacerbated the problem.
Areas of ceilings and walls in the main activities room (26' ceiling), entry way, and a storage area were affected; scaffolding will have to be installed to perform some of the cleaning/disinfecting.
Affected areas are difficult to see with the naked eye; Johnson mentioned areas around AC vents. Additional problems may be discovered during the remediation process.
|Entry way.
