Tuesday, December 15, 2020

New Transformer Arrives At Volanta Electric Substation

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Volanta Avenue substation.

 

ELECTRICAL SYSTEM UPGRADES CONTINUES

A new 10K KVA transformer has been delivered to the city's Volanta Avenue electric substation. This is the final phase (lV) of the $8.3 million electric utility upgrade that began three years ago. 

When installed next year or in early 2022, it will replace an aging, smaller 7.5 K KVA one that is nearing capacity.

Aubrey Silvey Enterprises was the low bidder for the entire installation/construction project.


New 10K KVA transformer.




 

 

 

 

 

