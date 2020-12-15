New Transformer Arrives At Volanta Electric Substation

Fairhope, Alabama
|Volanta Avenue substation.
ELECTRICAL SYSTEM UPGRADES CONTINUES
A new 10K KVA transformer has been delivered to the city's Volanta Avenue electric substation. This is the final phase (lV) of the $8.3 million electric utility upgrade that began three years ago.
When installed next year or in early 2022, it will replace an aging, smaller 7.5 K KVA one that is nearing capacity.
Aubrey Silvey Enterprises was the low bidder for the entire installation/construction project.
|New 10K KVA transformer.
