School Commission Appropriates More Special Tax Funds

Fairhope, Alabama
| Fairhope public school commission.
DECEMBER MEETING
The Fairhope Public School Commission met at the Nix Center and appropriated more special tax funds to Fairhope High School. Principal Jon Cardwell said an appropriation made last summer was not needed so extra money became available for other uses (about $400K of the special tax is available to each area school annually):
$15,500 for Driver Education simulators;
$28,500 for the Piano Lab;
$6,500 for ACT prep program.
One member observed the driver's ed. simulator may not fall under the city's 2016 AKROBOS study criteria (may be better to use the city's annual "donation" money instead?), but eventually voted for it too.
MEMBER INJURED
The commission also authorized chairman Ken Cole to substitute at future meetings for absent member Hill Robinson, who is recovering from an accident (Cole's term on the commission is expiring).
They also discussed changing meeting time and location (currently Nix Center ballroom).
