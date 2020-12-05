Search This Blog

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Silverhill's 2020 Christmas Parade

Fairhope, Alabama 

 




 

Silverhill was one of the few communities to hold its annual Christmas parade during the covid-19 pandemic; few masks and little social distancing was evident in the unusually large crowd that turned out Friday night.

 

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eOFt2NMNkr4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>






Anonymous said...

Another super spreader event.

Saturday, December 05, 2020

