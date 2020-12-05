Silverhill's 2020 Christmas Parade

Fairhope, Alabama
Silverhill was one of the few communities to hold its annual Christmas parade during the covid-19 pandemic; few masks and little social distancing was evident in the unusually large crowd that turned out Friday night.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eOFt2NMNkr4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Another super spreader event.
