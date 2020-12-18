Search This Blog

Friday, December 18, 2020

Two Downtown Businesses Vandalized

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Mr. Genes Beans

CK Men's Shop (former)

 

DE LA MARE AVENUE

Last night, vandals broke windows at Mr. Gene's Beans coffee shop and the former CK Men's Store next door (now vacant); it may be related to graffiti vandalism that has occurred around town recently, according to informed sources. 

The was an incident of tire-slashing recently in a parking lot nearby too, according to the business owner.

Anyone with  information about the perpetrators should contact police.


Mr. Genes Beans today.

Parking deck vandalized last month.


