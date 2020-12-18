Two Downtown Businesses Vandalized

Fairhope, Alabama
|Mr. Genes Beans
|CK Men's Shop (former)
DE LA MARE AVENUE
Last night, vandals broke windows at Mr. Gene's Beans coffee shop and the former CK Men's Store next door (now vacant); it may be related to graffiti vandalism that has occurred around town recently, according to informed sources.
The was an incident of tire-slashing recently in a parking lot nearby too, according to the business owner.
Anyone with information about the perpetrators should contact police.
|Mr. Genes Beans today.
|Parking deck vandalized last month.
No comments:
Post a Comment