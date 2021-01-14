"All Alabama" Arts and Crafts Festival Still Possible

Fairhope, Alabama
69TH EVENT TO BE SCALED BACK
Although still subject to existing and any new covid-19 restrictions imposed by the governor as they may arise, at this time the annual Fairhope festival is planned for mid-March.
The number of artists participating will be limited to 100, all from Alabama, social distancing measures will be in place (spaces between tents, masks, etc.), and entertainment and food courts may be cut back or eliminated ... according to mayor Sullivan who is on the festival foundation's organizing committee.
The city council will still have to vote at some point to approve the use of city streets for the festival.
Last year's event had to be canceled at the last minute, at the beginning of the pandemic.
PRESS RELEASE FROM ORGANIZERS:
"Fairhope Arts and Crafts Committee proudly announces the 69th Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival.
The 69th Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival in Fairhope, Alabama is scheduled for March 19, 20, & 21, 2021... . For 2021, there will be only Alabama artists exhibiting their best works. All current mandates will be observed. Artists will be set up so that social distancing is possible. There will be hand washing and sanitizing stations set up thru the Festival.
Please come see the best Alabama artists and enjoy some delicious cuisine from the food court and downtown restaurants throughout this great three-day event. This event has been a Gulf Coast staple for more than sixty years, there’s something for everyone at the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival on the streets of beautiful Downtown Fairhope. Hope to see you in March!"
