Big Changes Coming To South Side?

Fairhope, Alabama
|New Twin Beech Rd. apartment proposal.
|New shopping center on south US 98.
RAPID GROWTH CONTINUES
Two big development proposals south of town could start changing the face of that traditionally rural section forever: The Publix at Point Clear shopping center on US 98 at Old Battles Road ... and 240 unit Carmel Park Apartments on Twin Beech Road at Thompson Hall are up for MOP (multiple occupancy project) approval at Monday's monthly Planning Commission meeting. Since both are outside of city limits in the un-zoned county (District 17), the commission has limited influence on the type of development property owners pursue there.
Mathew Malone/68V Paydirt Llc are property owners (FSTC lease) of the apartment site; and RW Battle Llc. of the shopping center.
Informed sources tell the Times other similar projects are being planned there as well.
Both projects fall within the new Barnwell Landmark District.
(Attendance at Monday's meeting is restricted due to covid-19, it will be live streamed online.)
|Carmel Park Flats
|Publix at Pt. Clear.
|City limits in green.
1 comment:
Now we can call Fairhope "Daphne South"
