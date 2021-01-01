Updated: Electrical Substation Relocation Plans Move Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama
|Existing substation to be relocated.
|Proposed Morphy basin location (north side).
UTILITY CAPACITY UPGRADE
The city council approved Sawgrass Consulting, Inc. to develop a site plan to relocate the Fairhope Avenue electric substation (under the water tank) to an unused portion of the city's Morphy Avenue retention basin behind the ABC Store on Lottie Lane.
Space for enlargement at the current site under the water tank is insufficient and falling debris a continuing hazard there.
The site plan is to include a "redesign" of the basin so that storm water retention capacity is not adversely affected.
The existing 10 KVA transformer will be upgraded to 15 KVA along with larger regulators, circuit breakers, and other associated equipment.
Update: More meetings with residents in adjacent neighborhoods are planned.
PECAN AVENUE DRAINAGE INCLUDED
Also in the contract, is design for improvements of storm water drainage along Pecan Avenue from Liberty to Pomelo Avenues on the west side of town.
