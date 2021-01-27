ESMPO Votes To Resurrect Mobile Bay Bridge Project

Fairhope, Alabama
|ESMPO January 2021 meeting.
LETTER TO BE SENT TO GOVERNOR
During its meeting this morning, the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Commission policy board unanimously passed a resolution "authorizing (its) chairman (councilman Jack Burrell) to work with the Mobile MPO's chairman (mayor Stimpson) to craft a letter to the governor ... asking her to work with ALDOT ... to push forward a solution to the Mobile Bay bridge situation."
A year and a half ago, Governor Ivey declared the project "dead" after a previous design was removed from consideration by the ESMPO over high tolls being proposed by the state to finance the project.
Chairman Jack Burrell said the proposed letter would be non-binding at this point: "If we don't work with the governor's office ... and ALDOT ... not going to start ... to move the ball forward on this."
TOLLS STILL THE ISSUE
Dr. Lou Campomenosi, whose Common Sense political organization helped defeat the state's earlier bridge proposal, called to process so far a learning experience for everyone involved: "My sense here is .. its a do-over for everyone ... we learned things ... you all too ... but has Montgomery learned anything? If no-toll, no-bridge is still their operating assumption ... I suggest they have not learned a thing."
Campomenosi left the door open a crack to compromise however, by mentioning a new plan just submitted by a group led by retired local economist Dr. Don Epley that would impose much lower "user fees"on the bridge itself, and leave a free alternative for locals.
He also mentioned a no-toll plan proposed by state senator Albritton last year.
(Fairhope's mayor Sullivan and councilman Burrell are members of the policy board. Burrell was elected chairman at the beginning of this meeting.)
|Dr. Campomenosi addressing Policy Board.
Nothing wrong with a toll as long as there is a free way too.
I'd like to know whatever happened to all the money and effort for the adaptive signal light system from a while back. Because the signals on 98 along the eastern shore are most assuredly not implementing this system. Just go watch the light cycles at Morphy and at Nichols. The traffic flow across 98 at those intersections will be empty, and the signal just stays green for no one. It's ridiculous.
https://mynbc15.com/news/local/new-adaptive-signal-system-to-ease-traffic-congestion-on-us-98-eastern-shore
The adaptive signal project has been fully implemented. Increased wait times for side streets was always predicted.
