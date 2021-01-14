Search This Blog

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Fairhope School Commission Gets Financial Update

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

January 2021 Public School Commission.

  

NEW OFFICERS ELECTED TOO

During its January meeting, the Fairhope public school commission got a financial update from John Wilson, chief financial officer of the Baldwin County School System (see below). 

Carrie Mclemore was elected as the commission's new chairperson, Amy Foley vice chair, and Miranda Schrubbe re-appointed secretary. 

 

TWO NEW MEMBERS

Dr. Paul Hannon and Amy Foley are new members, just appointed to 3 year terms by the city council in December.


FY 20-21 budget.


