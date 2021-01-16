Museum Fountain Repairs To Begin

Fairhope, Alabama
|'Mullet Run' fountain today.
'MULLET RUN' BEHIND MUSEUM
The city council approved repair and replacement of the salt pump system and lights of the history museum's fountain for $5,600; Classic Pools and Patio Center was the low bidder.
The fountain has not operated for over a year ... and some of the artistic components (pebbles, tile) have failed as well; it is thought improper maintenance and the use of chlorine in what was supposed to be a salt water only fountain is largely to blame for the problems.
Other repairs and modifications to artistic details ("tilework and replastering") will be coordinated by the original artist (Ameri'ca Jones) at a later date, according to bid documents.
The fountain was installed in 2009 using a $100K grant from the art center's COPA (committee on public art).
|Pump mechanism.
|Under construction 2008.
