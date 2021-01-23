New Leadership For Airport Authority

Fairhope, Alabama
New chairman Don Lagarde.
YEARLY ROTATION ENVISIONED
During its January meeting, after hearing from Vince Boothe of the selection committee, the Airport Authority elected new officers, beginning in March. The selection process was delayed this year due to the pandemic and hurricane issues.
Don Lagarde will be the new chairman, Chip Groner vice chair, William Bruce secretary, and Amy Pearson will continue as treasurer (all unanimous votes).
Lagarde is a pilot, realtor and retired insurance company executive; Groner is a former airline pilot and FAA official.
Lagarde will replace Joe McEnerney who has held the spot since 2015; Chuck Zunk held the position before that. The Authority was formed by the city council in 2007. (McEnerney was treasurer during Zunk's tenure.)
When he takes over in March, Lagarde is to serve as chairman for a year and a half, then pass it on to Groner (September, 2022).
Although his 6-year term is up in March, McEnerney said he hopes to continue on as a regular member. Authority members are nominated by the mayor and confirmed by the city council; if no one is nominated, terms continue on ... indefinitely.
Airport Authority members are all volunteers; serve without compensation.
AIRPORT "MANAGER" PROPOSED
Since the airport facility has grown so in recent years, members also discussed hiring a airport manager to oversee administration; funding would have to be provided by the city council.
Development of the airport's surrounding property in a timely manner to make the facility self-supporting is the main priority; the ongoing pandemic has reduced revenue (ie. from fuel sales)... and last summer's hurricanes caused costly damages (mostly covered by insurance, but with significant deductables).
Currently the authority
gets $320K annually from city coffers to service its $6.6 million debt.
Jason Wilson spoke to authority members about his extensive management experience at airports in Mobile, Miami, and Baton Rouge: he now runs a consulting firm in Daphne, URG Consulting. He had ideas about how to fund new hangars, roads and other needed infrastructure and was asked to prepare a preliminary proposal to present at the authority's February meeting (fees to be based upon performance).
Councilman Martin was present and said he supported the manger idea; councilman Burrell, the council's representative on the authority, wanted to see more of the proposal before committing.
Other authority members liked the idea as well.
Jason Wilson, potential airport manager.
