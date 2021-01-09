New Eastside Cell Phone Tower Being Erected

Fairhope, Alabama
|21973 Hwy 181
SOLUTION FOR CHRONIC RECEPTION PROBLEMS IN THE AREA?
A massive new cell phone antenna tower is being erected behind Sweat Tire store at 21973 Highway 181 in east Fairhope.
The Times could find no markings on its base, but AT&T indicated last October they would be installing a new antenna somewhere to replace the one it had on top of the city's nearby water tank that was destroyed by hurricane Sally (according to former mayor Wilson).
A temporary antenna was located at the satellite courthouse for a while as well, and the company has been in discussions with the city and county about installing new mini towers in the neighborhood as well.
