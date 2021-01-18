Search This Blog

Walmart Land Donation Being Negotiated

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Property to be donated.


Donated property at right.

 CR 48 BEHIND WALMART

The city council passed a resolution authorizing its legal team, Hand Arrendal,  to negotiate the gift of 12 acres of land from Walmart to the city ... to be used for municipal purposes only.

A new east side police precinct building was being proposed in media reports last summer for the property.

Although there will be no cost to the city, negotiations are still needed to work out details of other conditions by Walmart, according to councilman Burrell (ie. timeline).


Resolution.


