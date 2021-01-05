Work Begins On Historic Hurricane-damaged Building

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope American Legion.
|Constructed in 1912.
EXTENT OF DAMAGE STILL UNCERTAIN
According to post 199 leadership, repairs to the American Legion building at 700 S. Mobile Street have started, but the exact extent of the damage by hurricane Sally ... and the cost of repair is still to be determined:
"The Eastern Shore Post 199 Executive Committee (EC) had a special meeting on Tuesday 29 December to review information received from potential contractors and our building insurance company.
As a result of this meeting, the EC has reached an agreement with McMurray Contracting LLC of Murray to have them begin the restoration of the Post main building.
This work is scheduled to begin on Monday 4 January. The work will begin with the contents of the building being put into temporary storage.
Once the buildings contents are removed, demolition of interior walls and ceilings that were extensively damaged by water will commence.
A final determination on the extent of damage to the building, and cost estimates for repair, cannot be made until the interior demolition is complete."
ORIGINAL MOBILE BUSINESS WOMEN'S CLUB
The building was constructed in 1912 for the Mobile Business Women's Club; they called it 'Pine Needles.'
Making the building safe to use again is the priority, according to statements made earlier by current leadership. Water and electrical system damage were extensive.
