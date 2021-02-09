Council Passes FY 2021 Budget

Fairhope, Alabama
|November 8 Fairhope council meeting.
GARBAGE FEES GOING UP
The city council unanimously passed the FY 20-21 budget, including a 2% pay raise for all full time and some part time employees. (Passage was delayed from last Oct.1st to allow newly elected officials to participate.)
Adjustments to how sales tax revenue is distributed were simultaneously enacted.
By an informal straw poll, council members also indicated they intended to increase garbage pick up fees to $20/month for residential and $25 for commercial customers in the city ... to cover increasing collection costs; but not until April 1st to allow time for the changed ordinance to be advertised and enacted. (A formal vote will be taken at a later meeting.)
