Councilman Brown Resigns Unexpectedly

|Councilman Brown resigns (second from right).
MOVING OUTSIDE CITY LIMITS
Place four councilman Robert Brown stunned those attending tonight's council meeting by announcing his resignation effective immediately.
He said the opportunity arose to purchase an old family homestead in Pt. Clear outside of city limits where he will be ineligible to continue.
The remainder of the council will select his successor, possibly as early as their next meeting.
Brown suggested former councilman Jay Robinson, who decided not to seek reelection last summer but may be willing to return.
Brown was serving his second term; he was first-elected in 2016.
