New Pt. Clear Planning District Appointments Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama
|Baldwin County Commission
COUNTY DISTRICT 19
Appointment of citizens to a new advisory committee to determine zoning classifications in a new planning district south of Fairhope was on today's Baldwin County commission's agenda but was pulled by staff after discussions in a work session prior to the meeting; the nominations will come up at a later meeting according to county administrator Dyess.
A group of neighborhood residents has challenged how boundaries of the new district were drawn and how the December 29th referendum was scheduled and conducted (click).
Current nominations are:
1) Ms. Kate Fisher as a regular member; and 2) Mr. Cornelius Booher, Jr. as a regular member; and 3) Mr. Paul H. Davis as a regular member; and 4) Mr. William Rance Reehl as a regular member; and 5) Ms. Tracy Frost as a regular member; and 6) Mr. Randall Word as an alternate member
DISTRICT HISTORY
Pursuant to Section 45-2-261.08 of the Code of Alabama, the Baldwin County Commission must now appoint an advisory committee from the new district to work with and assist the Baldwin County Planning Commission in formulating and developing regulations, ordinances, and zoning measures for the district. The advisory committee must consist of five members who are qualified electors of the district and who reflect, as nearly as practical, the diversity of land use in the district.
Planning and Zoning staff sought out possible committee members from the community, including from those who have expressed opposition to the new zoning district. Six individuals have expressed interest. Planning and Zoning staff recommends the Commission appoint five of these six individuals as regular members of the committee based on the location of their residences throughout the district (as shown in the attached map). A brief overview of each interested committee member is also attached. Staff recommends the sixth individual be appointed as an alternate member.
After the committee members have been appointed, Planning and Zoning staff will schedule committee meetings beginning in late February or early March, 2021. Early plans are to hold meetings every other Friday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse until a zoning map is ready for presentation to the Commission. Staff will coordinate with the appointed committee members to see if a more convenient day or time exists for the committee members who are ultimately appointed.
