New Study Finds Airport Has Big Economic Impact

Fairhope, Alabama
ALMOST $30 MILLION ANNUALLY
The Airport Authority has received preliminary data from a pre-covid, 2019 economic benefit study.
Alabama Airport Economic Impact Study (commissioned by the Aeronautics Bureau) for the Fairhope Airport:
In 2019 the Fairhope Airport was responsible for $28.8 million in annual economic activity with employment impacts of 278 jobs. By comparison in 2004, the Airport was responsible for $8.14 million in annual economic activity with employment impacts of 79 jobs.
Total Employment – 278
Total Payroll - $9,040,700
Total Spending - $19,785,800
Total Economic Activity - $28,826,500Total State and Local Tax Revenue - $1,431,900
|Statewide report
No comments:
Post a Comment