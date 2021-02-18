Search This Blog

Thursday, February 18, 2021

New Study Finds Airport Has Big Economic Impact

Fairhope, Alabama 

 


ALMOST $30 MILLION ANNUALLY

The Airport Authority has received preliminary data from a pre-covid, 2019 economic benefit study.

Alabama Airport Economic Impact Study (commissioned by the Aeronautics Bureau) for the Fairhope Airport:

In 2019 the Fairhope Airport was responsible for $28.8 million in annual economic activity with employment impacts of 278 jobs. By comparison in 2004, the Airport was responsible for $8.14 million in annual economic activity with employment impacts of 79 jobs. 

Total Employment – 278

Total Payroll - $9,040,700

Total Spending - $19,785,800

Total Economic Activity - $28,826,500

Total State and Local Tax Revenue - $1,431,900

 


Statewide report


at

