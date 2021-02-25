No Charge to Fix Broken Safety Crosswalks

Fairhope, Alabama
|N. Section St.
FIVE YEAR WARRANTY
Defective parts causing warning lights embedded in the pavement at two new safety crosswalks on busy N. Section Street that were installed only a year ago will be replaced at no charge to the city, according to public works director Johnson.
The manufacturer has also offered to provide an additional set of the LED lights at half-price, should the city decide to install more elsewhere.
Total cost of the pedestrian safety project in the vicinity of the police station and Pine Street was $170K, including five, landscaped pedestrian landings; similar projects at other downtown intersections were proposed as well but not yet funded.
(Cost to repair a pole damaged by a car that did not affect operation was covered by insurance.)
Johnson said the repair could begin as early as next month (March).
No comments:
Post a Comment