Personal Storage Approved For Old Food World Building

Fairhope, Alabama
|100 Ecor Rouge Center
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS GRANTED PERMISSION
The city's board of adjustments and appeals granted a special exception to the Merril P. Thomas Company on behalf of Virginia Callahan to allow climate controlled personal storage in the old Food World building at 100 Ecor Rouge Shopping Center on Greeno Road (behind McDonalds). Pratt Thomas was the agent for the company.
The building is currently zoned B-2, general business, where storage is allowed ... but only after permission from the board.
CPSI, a health records management company, previously used the space for offices ... but it has been vacant for a while.
The exact number of storage cubicles is yet to be determined, based upon the number of parking spaces available; adequate lighting and security is to be provided behind the building as well.
Omega Properties is to manage the facility when it opens; they have several other similar facilities in the Mobile area.
