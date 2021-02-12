Twin Beech Road Apartment Project Decision Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama
242 UNITS PLANNED IN 2022
After area residents raised concerns over the timing of a traffic study, the Planning Commission delayed a decision about the proposed Carmel Park Flats apartments on E. Twin Beech Road (at Thompson Hall) until another, independent one can be completed.
The property is outside of city limits in the un-zoned county where the city's planning commission has little influence over the type of development.
Peak traffic counts for the study were taken from 8:30 to 9:30 AM according to data provided; peak school traffic occurs earlier than that according to neighborhood residents.
A spokesman for the developer told the Times it may have just been a "typo" and the new study should confirm original data.
The study recommended lowering the speed limit on Twin Beech and a 4-way stop at Boothe Road, among other things. A roundabout is already being planned for the CR 13 intersection.
|Traffic study summary.
|Traffic study data.
1 comment:
Headed to court no matter what the commission decides. Both sides already lawyered-up!
