City Leaders/Employees Getting Vaccinations

Fairhope, Alabama
|City leaders getting covid vaccinations.
ENCOURAGE OTHERS TOO
Mayor Sullivan, Councilman Conyers and Burrell were among those receiving their first Pfizer vaccinations during an employee availability last week at Thomas Hospital.
Councilman Burrell, who contracted and recovered from the disease himself last summer, told the Times he wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible to "set an example" for the city's workforce; only about 40% had participated so far, he said.
Burrell said it was important for all other citizens to participate as well, so that regular activities may resume sooner rather than later. (The Arts and Crafts Festival is still scheduled for the end of April.)
About 75% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve "herd immunity" to the disease, according to the heath department.
1 comment:
Nothing against Mr. Burrell, but we have had enough scolding coming out of Washington and Montgomery to last a few lifetimes. The council and the mayor, of course, are free to take their chances with the vaccine.
I'll take my chances among the 25%. As long as vaccines and masks work--as science scripture teaches--we, the benighted 25%, only have ourselves to blame if we get sick. The enlightened 75% have nothing to fear. Science says so.
