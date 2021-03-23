City to Get New Stimulus Money?

Fairhope, Alabama
INFRASTRUCTURE COULD BENEFIT
Mayor Sullivan said the city could be eligible for up to $ 4 million from the new American Rescue Plan Act just passed by Congress and signed into law by the President.
The Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund is being appropriated by relative population of states/cities, according to media reports. (Fairhope's share is estimated at $4 million.)
Unlike the more restricted CARES Act stimulus last year, the money has more potential uses like improvements to water/sewer infrastructure.
Sullivan said she and city Treasurer Creech were already getting briefings about the complex bill; the city council will have to apply for the specific funding at some point.
General uses for the Cornavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund include:
- to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impact,
- including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits,
- or aid to such impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;
- to respond to workers providing essential work during the pandemic by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the state;
- to provide for governmental services impacted by the loss of revenue due to COVID-19; or
- to make investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
I say we use the money to put hotels on Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor Avenue, and Marvin Gardens.
