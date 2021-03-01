Council Officially Re-schedules Art Shows

Fairhope, Alabama
REASONS FOR OPTIMISM?
The city council voted unanimously to reschedule the annual Arts and Crafts Festival and concurrent Outdoor Art Show to the end of April when covid-19 conditions are expected to be significantly improved.
Councilman Burrell cited the infection curves headed in the right direction (downward) and more vaccinations becoming available as reasons for optimism.
He warned that if conditions worsen again though (third wave?), the festivals were still subject to cancellation.
Councilman Martin, who had expressed concerns about proceeding at a previous meeting, voted in favor as well without comment.
|Covid-19 in Baldwin county
