Junior City Council Proposes New Art Project

Fairhope, Alabama
|Stairs to be painted.
|Proposed design.
|March 8, 2021 city council meeting.
'SUNSET STAIRCASE'
Members of the Fairhope junior city council are proposing a new civic project to paint and beautify the aging staircase in Henry George Park.
Junior council president Isabella Tran said the 173 square foot staircase would be painted with a sunset design and estimated the total cost of paint and materials to be from $175 - $226; April 10th is the projected date for the project to begin and it should take no more than three days to complete.
Tran also is proposing some changes to article two and three of their bylaws.
According to the city's webpage: "The Fairhope Junior City Council works as a liaison between Fairhope youth and the city. We’ll be interacting with Fairhope families, business owners, politicians, students- everyone! Our mission is to get Fairhope youth more involved in our community and to inform the community of what’s going on in Fairhope through student-led media and special events."
Mayor Sullivan endorsed the junior council concept as a "full experience" way for the city's youth to understand government and the special "rules we have to follow."
Getting project approval from the real council and holding future meetings in the council chamber according to Roberts Rules of Order are good real-world examples.
The mayor may approve the small expenditure of funds herself, but the city council will have to formally approve the art for city property at its next meeting, according to the city clerk.
The junior council held its first meeting September 2018 (photo below). They did a similar art project in the community park in 2019.
CURRENT JUNIOR COUNCIL MEMBERS
Galey Mckelvain- Fairhope High School
Anne Lyles Tapscott- Fairhope High school
Rafael Olivier- Fairhope High School
Emory Horton- Fairhope High School
Addison Spears- Fairhope High School
Isabella McCormick- Bayside Academy
Jack Marlow- Fairhope High School
Grayson Mckean- Fairhope High School
Isabella Tran- Fairhope High School
Victoria Whatley- Baldwin County Virtual School
|Organizational meeting Sept. 2018.
|Previous art project
