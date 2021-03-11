Search This Blog

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Police Chief: "Traffic The #1 Concern"

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

S. Section Street

Old Battles Road

  

ENFORCEMENT A PRIORITY

Police chief Stephanie Hollinghead told the city council "traffic issues" are the number one complaint she hears now from citizens. Two officers have been detailed to the traffic division full time and "hopefully" more may be added later.

Hollinghead: "All they do is traffic complaints ... stay busy."

('Please slow down' signs are a common sight in yards in neighborhoods around town; the city has 2 electronic monitoring signs.)

 

STATE GRANT HELPING TOO

Also, a state grant (ADECA) the department received for 130 additional traffic enforcement hours is putting more officers on the street, increasing visibility and encouraging drivers to slow down, she said.


BURGLARIES DOWN LAST MONTH

Hollinghead credits more officers/visibility with reducing burglaries last month too: there were no residential or commercial and only one vehicle  in February.

Citizens' "door bell" and other video cameras are also helping investigate/solve crimes, she said. (Register your home's cameras via the city's new app.)

 

Chief Stephanie Hollinghead

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

