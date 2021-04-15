Construction of University Medical Center Set To Begin

Fairhope, Alabama
|Hwy 181 at 104 (north is up)
CALLED MAPP FAMILY CAMPUS
Construction of the first phase (professional office building) of the University of South Alabama's new medical campus on Hwy 181 at 104 could begin as early as the late summer or fall according to USA Health's CEO Owen Bailey.
Bailey told the Fairhope city council it will consist of a 3 story professional office building with primary care and diagnostics on the first floor and various specialties above; and a one story ambulatory surgical center later if a certificate of need is approved by the state (being contested by Mobile Infirmary Health).
Bailey emphasized community benefits of the university's focus on a "three part mission" of care, education, and research.
Bailey: "A lot of teaching will be going on ... in addition to the care provided."
The property was donated by local philanthropists Louis and Melinda Mapp.
SURGICAL CENTER NEEDS STATE'S APPROVAL
Council president Burrell said he thought a research/teaching facility would be a welcome addition, but that the council would probably choose to stay out of the certificate of need debate:
"... we have been approached by both sides to support them, and our response has always been to leave that up to the experts to figure out. I cannot speak for how a councilmember may feel personally, but as a governing body, it is my belief we will leave that up to others. We have great working relationships with both USA and Thomas Hospital/Infirmary Health, and in my opinion, choosing a side would not be in the city’s best interest."
|Mapp standing, Bailey seated at right.
No comments:
Post a Comment