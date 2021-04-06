Construction To Begin On New Greeno Senior Community

Fairhope, Alabama
|North is to left.
|Main building.
GREENO ROAD AT VOLANTA
According to documents submitted by developer Dominion Partners, construction will begin on 'The Reserve at Fairhope' this July, a 169-unit project for seniors 55 years and over consisting of 104 independent living units (20 of them patio homes), 32 assisted living, and 32 "memory care" units.
Most will be in a three story, 225K square foot building; 176 parking spaces will be provided.
The city council approved the planned unit development in February; a more detailed multi occupancy project plan will still be needed and approved at some point before construction.
No comments:
Post a Comment