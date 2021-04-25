Council Set to Address Waterfront Erosion

Fairhope, Alabama
|Magnolia Beach Erosion.
|South Beach Park Erosion.
EROSION CONTINUES
The city council is expected to appropriate funds for emergency repairs to the collapsed seawall in south beach park ($21K to add rip rap) and for sand replenishment at the north end of Magnolia Beach ($17K). Both areas were heavily impacted by last summer's hurricanes but are long-term problems as well.
The loss numerous shoreline trees from hurricane Sally factored in at Magnolia Beach.
Complete replacement of the park's seawall is expected to be part of the controversial $6 million 'Working Waterfront' RESTORE grant project, if it ever materializes.
