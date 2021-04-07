Dyas Triangle Perimeter Trail Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama
|North Dyas Triangle trail proposed.
|Trail head on Veterans' Drive?
STATE GRANT SOUGHT
The city council applied for a Recreation Trails Program grant from ADECA for $550K to construct a 1.5 mile, 8 ' wide, multi-purpose trail around the norther part of its Dyas Triangle property, between Veterans Drive and Scenic 98.
A trailhead with parking lot and restrooms is included in the proposal; the city would have to provide about a $150K match (27%) if the grant is awarded.
Additional specialty trails could be added later, according to the mayor (ie. trail bikes).
At this time, nothing is being proposed for the southern portion of the triangle, adjacent to US 98.
The city applied for a similar grant in 2016, but it was not awarded then.
|Trail kiosk.
