Houses Being Built in Downtown Business District

Fairhope, Alabama
'THE COTTAGES AT PORITCO'
Construction has begun on the first two of up to twelve new single family homes in the central business district in the Portico planned unit development on Fairhope Avenue east of the post office. Craig Homes Inc. is the builder.
The homes were allowed when the original mixed-use PUD was amended by the city council last November to increase residential and reduce the commercial component due to the current weak market (commercial).
Preserving businesses downtown has always been a top priority of the city's comprehensive growth plan; as a compromise in this case, some types of business activity was specifically permitted in the homes at the owner's discretion (ie. offices).
A personal storage facility that occupied he property for decades was demolished in 2017. Townhomes and additional commercial space is still planned in future phases of the PUD.
From a November 2020 Fairhope Times report:
"The city council approved the request to add more residential space to the already-approved Portico project in the central business district, just east of the post office on Fairhope Avenue. (Councilman Boone was absent and Brown abstained.)The original plan for seven, two story buildings containing 33 residential with 23 commercial units was changed to 12 cottages, 4 town homes, and two 3 story buildings with a mixture of commercial and residential. Overall residential square footage was increased from 49K to 66K square feet and commercial decreased from 28K to 21K. One mixed-use building has already been constructed. The council included a stipulation added by the planning commission allowing business use of the 12 cottages, at future owner's discretion. City planning staff initially opposed the change, but came to approve with the added stipulation allowing businesses in the cottages. Owners sought the change due to changing market conditions."
|Cottage plan. North is up.
