New Waterfront Concept Plan Released

Fairhope, Alabama
$6 MILLION BP GRANT
Engineers from GMC presented the new scaled-back working waterfront plan proposal for feedback from the city council and public.
The city council will have to vote (possibly in two weeks) to give its blessing before the proposal moves ahead.
Details and contact information for the mayor and council here (click).
2 comments:
Those rich people in that neighborhood who keep complaining just want to keep all to themselves. No rif raf allowed!
what happened to the beach?
Post a Comment