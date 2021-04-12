Translate

Monday, April 12, 2021

New Waterfront Concept Plan Released

$6 MILLION BP GRANT

Engineers from GMC presented the new scaled-back working waterfront plan proposal for feedback from the city council and public.

The city council will have to vote  (possibly in two weeks) to give its blessing before the proposal moves ahead.

Details and contact information for the mayor and council here (click).

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Those rich people in that neighborhood who keep complaining just want to keep all to themselves. No rif raf allowed!

Monday, April 12, 2021
Anonymous said...

what happened to the beach?

Monday, April 12, 2021

