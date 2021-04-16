Street Golf Carts To Get License Fee Relief?

Fairhope, Alabama
|Street legal golf carts at Fairhope pier.
NEW LAW
When signed into law by the governor, a provision in a bill in the state legislature (Act 2021-146) will reduce the annual licensing fees of electric Low Speed Vehicles (aka golf carts) from $200 to $50 on January 1, 2022.
The high fee had become a "hot topic" in Fairhope where the electric carts are becoming more popular; a new golf cart store is about to open on De La Mare Avenue.
Such properly equipped and licensed vehicles are allowed on roads in the state where the speed limit is 35 mph or less.
The original $200 fee was set high to make up for lost gas tax revenue used for street maintenance (because they use no gasoline); but that total amount proved to be miniscule, according to informed sources.
