Ceremony Planned To Rename Fairhope's Post Office

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope Post Office
FOR FORMER CONGRESSMAN EDWARDS
According to a spokesperson for United States Postal Service, a ceremony is being planned to rename the city's post office for former Congressman Jack Edwards who passed away in 2019; a bill doing so sponsored by former Representative Bradly Byrne was signed into law by the President earlier this year.
Installation of the plaque was delayed by the covid pandemic.
"The bill names the building at 509 Fairhope Avenue the “William “Jack” Jackson Edwards III Post Office Building.” USPS has ordered a plaque with this designation for display at the Fairhope Post Office.USPS will coordinate a dedication ceremony, but at this time, we are not scheduling in-person events due to the pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) sponsored the legislation ... the plaque will be unveiled and displayed as part of this dedication which will be open to the public."
From Wikipedia: William Jackson Edwards (September 20, 1928 – September 27, 2019) was an Alabama lawyer and politician who represented the 1st Congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 1965 to 1985. A Republican, Edwards first won election to Congress in 1964, one of five Republicans elected to the House from Alabama amid Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater's sweep of the state in that year's presidential election.
|Jack Edwards
