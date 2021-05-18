City Finally Awarded Grant For Hurricane Cleanup

Fairhope, Alabama
NEW HURRICANE SEASON STARTING
According to a FEMA press release today, Fairhope has been awarded $7.3 million, 75% of the $9.7 million total cost for cleaning up debris from hurricane Sally last September. The remaining $2.4 million cost will be shared by the city and state.
The city used some of its emergency reserve, as well as a new $5 million line of credit to pay for the removal, expecting reimbursement.
With another storm season beginning on June 1st, affected city and county leaders had complained about the slow pace of reimbursements at a meeting in Robertsdale April 1st.
FEMA press release:
FEMA, State approve $9.7 million for Fairhope debris removal after Hurricane Sally
MONTGOMERY, Ala -- FEMA and the State of Alabama have approved $9,797,206 to reimburse the City of Fairhope for debris removal after Hurricane Sally.
The funds reimburse the city for expenses removing 547,885 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 7,058 hazardous limbs and 374 trees from public roads, property, and rights of way throughout the city.
FEMA’s share of the grant is 75 percent, or $7,347,905, with the remainder funded by state and local and county governments.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly recover from major disasters or emergencies.
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and conducts final reviews of FEMA-approved projects. Applicants work directly with FEMA to identify damages, develop project worksheets, develop scopes of work, and provide required documentation to validate eligible damages and costs. Once the applicant provides the required documentation and it is validated FEMA can begin dispersing funds. Following approvals by FEMA and AEMA, FEMA obligates funding for the project.
